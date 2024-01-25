New Normal Trend to Stay in 2024? ETFs in Focus

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, speaking at a Bloomberg panel during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, expressed that a return to economic "normality" in 2024 remains unlikely, as quoted on CNBC. She described the post-pandemic era as "strange, extraordinary and difficult to analyze." Lagarde highlighted three main trends that began to normalize in the past year: consumption, trade, and inflation.

Pandemic Impact and Subsequent Changes

The pandemic led to decreased spending and increased savings among people, alongside disruptions in global trade. Euro zone inflation peaked at 10.6% in October 2022 but declined to 2.9% by December 2023.

Global Trade and Inflation Trends

Trade was initially affected by a shift in consumer preference from goods to services in 2021 and 2022. However, Lagarde observed a recovery in trade, with global trade numbers rising for the first time in months by October. The World Trade Organization forecasts a 3.3% increase in trade for 2024. Inflation also showed a broad decline in 2023.

WTO Director General's View

WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala concurred with the notion of moving towards normalization but emphasized that it's still not "normal," as trade growth lags behind GDP growth. She pointed out the difficulties in forecasting due to geopolitical conflicts and other global uncertainties.

Germany's Economic Situation: A 'New Normal'

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner characterized the current economic state as a "new normal," marking 2023 as a turning point. He highlighted challenges such as the rise of artificial intelligence, geopolitical tensions, higher debt levels, and limited growth prospects. Germany, Europe's largest economy, experienced a 0.3% contraction year-over-year in 2023, narrowly avoiding a technical recession.

