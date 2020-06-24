New Nokia CEO Lundmark to take over a month earlier than planned

HELSINKI, June 24 (Reuters) - Nokia's NOKIA.HE new chief executive Pekka Lundmark will join the company on August 1, a month earlier than planned, the Finnish telecom equipment maker said on Wednesday.

The announcement came after Lundmark's previous employer, Finnish utility Fortum FORTUM.HE, said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Markus Rauramo would be taking over as Lundmark's CEO from July 1.

At Nokia, Lundmark will be replacing Rajeev Suri, who is stepping down after more than a decade in charge of Nokia and Nokia Siemens Networks.

Lundmark's nomination to Nokia was announced in March with a planned start date of September 1. L8N2AV0V0

