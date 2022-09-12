New Nasdaq Video Series for Financial Advisors to Debut in November

Nasdaq is preparing to launch a new educational and interactive video series to provide financial advisors insights on the macro and micro forces transforming the capital markets, such as the rapidly developing digital assets landscape. “Educate Before You Allocate” will be a weekly series featuring well-known Registered Investment Advisor Tyrone Ross, who will take live calls from advisors to opine on and discuss a variety of topics facing advisors today.

“In hosting hundreds of webcasts for advisors over the last several years, we’ve received thousands of questions — from how to incorporate different strategies into advisor portfolios, to how to use index options, to the legitimacy of digital assets,” said Marni Dacy, Head of Marketing for Nasdaq Investment Intelligence. “We developed this interactive video series to address these types of questions directly from advisors, and we can’t think of a better partner to help us do so than Tyrone.”

Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Turnqey Labs and Financial Consultant and Founder of 401STC, said, “I am energized by working alongside curious investors, sharing my experiences, and learning from others. When Nasdaq wanted a partner to help provide actionable insights to advisors, especially around the topics I’m passionate about — practice management, behavioral finance, alternatives investments, digital assets, etc. — I knew this would be a fun and valuable collaboration.”

Prior to Ross’ role at Turnqey Labs and 401STC, he served as the CEO of Onramp Invest. He was also named to Investments News’ 40 under 40 list, and has been recognized as one of WealthManagement.com’s Top Ten Advisors Set to Change the Industry, one of FinancialPlanning.com’s 20 People Who Will Change Wealth Management and Investopedia’s Top 100 Financial Advisors.

The series will debut on Nov. 1, 2022, when Ross will host the first show from Nasdaq MarketSite. Advisors are encouraged to submit their ideas for topics and questions directly to Nasdaq here. To encourage participation, Nasdaq will choose one participant per week to have their name and photo appear on the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square.

For general inquiries, please contact Marni.Dacy@Nasdaq.com, and for press inquiries, please contact Camille.Stafford@Nasdaq.com.

More about Nasdaq Global Indexes

Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes for more than 40 years. Nasdaq works with ETP issuers globally to create strategies that protect and grow assets for investors worldwide. Assets under management in ETPs benchmarked to Nasdaq’s proprietary indexes totaled approximately $425 billion as of Q2 2022. Our renowned indexes and index families include the Nasdaq-100 Index, Nasdaq Global Equity, Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Nasdaq AlphaDEX, Nasdaq Dividend Achievers, KBW Bank Indexes, ESG and a suite of thematics, including the Nasdaq Crypto-Index.

