New Mountain To Acquire PerkinElmer's Applied, Food Services Businesses For $2.45 Bln

(RTTNews) - New York-based investment firm New Mountain Capital Thursday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire PerkinElmer Inc.'s (PKI) applied, food and enterprise services businesses for up to $2.45 billion. The transaction might be finished in the first quarter of 2023.

The business being acquired includes OneSource laboratory and field services, along with a portfolio of atomic spectroscopy, molecular spectroscopy, and chromatography instruments, consumables, and reagents that serve the biopharma, food, environmental & safety, and applied end markets.

