New Mountain Investments V, L.L.C. Updates Holdings in Signify Health (SGFY)

Fintel reports that New Mountain Investments V, L.L.C. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 139.64MM shares of Signify Health Inc (SGFY). This represents 63.1% of the company.

In the last filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported owning 65.50% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.43% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Signify Health is $30.01. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $32.02. The average price target represents an increase of 5.43% from its latest reported closing price of $28.46.

The projected annual revenue for Signify Health is $1,058MM, an increase of 34.97%. The projected annual EPS is $0.59.

Fund Sentiment

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Signify Health. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 32.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SGFY is 0.5359%, an increase of 68.9118%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 74.16% to 373,202K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. holds 139,614,806 shares representing 78.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. holds 139,614,806 shares representing 78.23% ownership of the company.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 13,363,378 shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,100,604 shares, representing an increase of 9.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGFY by 29.64% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 4,987,000 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 2,839,888 shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,956,188 shares, representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGFY by 106.66% over the last quarter.

Signify Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Signify Health is a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs. Signify Health's mission is to transform how care is paid for and delivered so that people can enjoy more healthy, happy days at home. Its solutions supports value-based payment programs by aligning financial incentives around outcomes, providing tools to health plans and healthcare organizations designed to assess and manage risk and identify actionable opportunities for improved patient outcomes, coordination and cost-savings. Through its platform, Signify Health coordinates a holistic suite of clinical, social, and behavioral services to address an individual’s healthcare needs and prevent adverse events that drive excess cost, all while shifting services towards the home.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.