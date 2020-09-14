New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NMFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -11.76% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.42, the dividend yield is 11.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMFC was $10.42

NMFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.57. Zacks Investment Research reports NMFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.13%, compared to an industry average of -16.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to NMFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NMFC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 29.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NMFC at 4.93%.

