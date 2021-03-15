New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NMFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NMFC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMFC was $13.11, representing a -0.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.13 and a 183.77% increase over the 52 week low of $4.62.

NMFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.44. Zacks Investment Research reports NMFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.41%, compared to an industry average of -5.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NMFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NMFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NMFC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 37.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NMFC at 4.27%.

