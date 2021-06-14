New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NMFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that NMFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.5, the dividend yield is 8.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMFC was $13.5, representing a -1.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.75 and a 54.46% increase over the 52 week low of $8.74.

NMFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). NMFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.71. Zacks Investment Research reports NMFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as %, compared to an industry average of .4%.

