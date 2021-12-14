New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NMFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NMFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.64, the dividend yield is 8.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMFC was $13.64, representing a -3.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.11 and a 22.33% increase over the 52 week low of $11.15.

NMFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF). NMFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.1. Zacks Investment Research reports NMFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as %, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nmfc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NMFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NMFC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 1.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NMFC at 3.67%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.