New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NMFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NMFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.7, the dividend yield is 10.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMFC was $11.7, representing a -19.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.45 and a 153.25% increase over the 52 week low of $4.62.

NMFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.01. Zacks Investment Research reports NMFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.2%, compared to an industry average of -14.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NMFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.