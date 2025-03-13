New Mountain Finance About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (NMFC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/17/25, New Mountain Finance Corporation (Symbol: NMFC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.32, payable on 3/31/25. As a percentage of NMFC's recent stock price of $11.12, this dividend works out to approximately 2.88%, so look for shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation to trade 2.88% lower — all else being equal — when NMFC shares open for trading on 3/17/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NMFC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.51% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NMFC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.615 per share, with $12.805 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.22.

In Thursday trading, New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are currently trading flat on the day.

