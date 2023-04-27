New Mortgage Fee Rules Are Coming, But What You’ve Heard About Them Is Probably Wrong

Alarm bells rang for many U.S. homebuyers in January when the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced that mortgage fees would rise May 1 for some borrowers, while others would see fees decrease. But news reports claiming that only borrowers with high credit scores will take the hit are wrong.

In fact, the new pricing on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac mortgages was so widely misconstrued that on April 25 the FHFA had to send out a letter to set the record straight.

The Truth About FHFA’s New Mortgage Fees

Beginning on May 1, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac—two of the main providers of mortgage financing in the U.S.—are hiking their risk-based fees. The agencies impose higher fees on borrowers they deem more likely to default on their mortgage based on factors like credit score and down payment. (Fannie Mae calls them “loan level price adjustment costs,” or LLPAs; Freddie Mac simply refers to them as “credit fees.”)

The fees are a percentage of your loan amount and can run anywhere from 0.125% to 2.875% on most mortgage loans. Depending on your loan amount, property type and the fee percentage that’s assessed, you could end up paying a few dollars more or a couple hundred dollars more each month.

The new price structure will continue to reward higher-credit-score borrowers with lower fees, contrary to recent reports. For example, consider two people, both of whom borrow the same amount and have a 5% down payment. The person with a 760 credit score will be charged 0.5% of the loan amount in fees, while the person with a 660 credit score will be charged 1.625%. All other things being equal, fee percentages decline as credit scores rise.

The big change is that, on a conventional mortgage, borrowers with down payments between 5% and 25% will pay more in fees than those who put down less than 5% of the home value. Many experts are calling foul on this change, as the higher fees are hitting people who are generally considered less risky.

Less Risky Borrowers Are Paying More In Mortgage Fees; Here’s Why

Since these upfront fees are risk-based, they’re tied to credit scores and down payment amounts. The rationale is that the lower your credit score and the smaller your down payment, the higher the risk of you defaulting on your mortgage. So Fannie and Freddie would charge higher-risk borrowers more. Until now.

People with very small down payments will get a price break on their fees. According to a March 22 letter from Fannie Mae, the purpose behind that is to make home buying more affordable for people who may not have large savings or help from family or friends.

Some industry experts, such as David Dworkin, president and CEO at the National Housing Conference, agree that more assistance is needed to expand housing access for underserved buyers but believe this strategy runs counter to the purpose of LLPAs.

“It’s no longer risk-based pricing, it’s income redistribution,” says Dworkin. “It’s picking who’s going to pay [more] so someone else’s mortgage is cheaper.”

How To Lower Your Mortgage Fees

Credit score overachievers could be rewarded with lower upfront fees come May. Fannie and Freddie created two new higher credit score categories in their fee charts:

Borrowers with credit scores of 780 or higher

Borrowers with credit scores of 760 to 779

About 24% of the U.S. population has a credit score between 750 and 799, and 23% have scores in the 800 to 850 range.

Before the new changes, the highest credit score category was for those with scores of 740 and above, which is considered very good. Those homebuyers could avoid LLPAs altogether if they put down at least 40%.

With this new distinction, folks with credit scores of 760 and higher are exempt from LLPA fees if they put down 30% or more on their home loan.

On a $300,000 loan, the difference between a 30% down payment and a 40% down payment would be $30,000 more upfront.

This is a new break for borrowers who have both high credit scores and down payments.

However, come May 1, regardless of credit score, if you put down 20%, you’ll pay more in fees than someone with the same score and a down payment of less than 5%.

Here’s How Much More in Fees Mortgage Borrowers Will Pay

The updated fee structure is mystifying to some extent. While costs stay the same for some categories of borrowers, they jump or fall for others. For instance, borrowers with a credit score of 700 who put less than 5% of the home price down will end up paying lower LLPAs this year—0.875%— than last year, when they would have owed 1.5%.

However, borrowers with a 700 credit score who put 20% down will pay higher LLPAs this year—1.375%—than last year, when they would have paid 1.25%.

What Home Shoppers Should Know Before Getting a Mortgage

As you shop for a mortgage, it’s important to understand how fees will impact your buying power. The LLPA is just one of many fees that mortgage borrowers must pay. So you’ll want to bear in mind how fees will change your monthly payment amount and increase the total amount you’ll end up paying for a home loan.

Don’t forget about private mortgage insurance. For borrowers who plan to put less money down, the new LLPA structure is happy news. But before you decide to make a down payment of less than 20%, you should know that doing so will mean you’ll have to pay private mortgage insurance, called PMI. It’s a Catch-22.

Mortgage insurance also uses risk-based pricing, so the PMI cost will depend on factors like your credit score, home appraisal and down payment. The larger your loan, the more PMI you will end up paying, because it’s calculated as a percentage of your total loan amount.

A higher credit score is an advantage at any level of down payment. Janneke Ratcliffe, vice president of the Urban Institute's Housing Finance Policy Center, says that regardless of Fannie and Freddie’s fee changes, borrowers with high credit scores will continue to pay less than borrowers with low credit scores.

“A borrower with just 10% down and a credit score of 660 will pay around 2.9% including mortgage insurance,” Ratcliffe says. “Compare that to a borrower with a 20% down payment with a credit score of 660 who will pay 1.875%, and one with 20% down and a credit score of 740, who will pay just 0.875%.”

Always shop around for a mortgage. One thing every homebuyer should do, regardless of their financial situation or down payment, is to shop around for a mortgage. Research has shown that people who shop around usually end up paying less than those who don’t comparison shop.

Check the current mortgage rates. Mortgage rates today will differ from rates tomorrow, so if you’re ready to buy and rates are already affordable for you, don’t wait for them to fall lower. Trying to time the market is a fool’s errand. So many unknown factors can influence mortgage interest rates that there’s no way to reliably predict a rise or fall.

Estimate payments with a mortgage calculator. Mortgage calculators can help you get a rough idea of how much you’ll end up paying out based on factors like your down payment, insurance premiums and mortgage rate.

Talk to a lender. To get the clearest picture of the total costs, talk to a mortgage lender. They’ll be able to look at your financial situation and figure out a mortgage that works for you.

