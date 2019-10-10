New Milestones Reached: Nasdaq Maintains its ESG Leadership Position in Europe

The interest in ESG and sustainable finance is growing rapidly, in particular in Europe’s northern tip. Nasdaq sees a growing demand for ESG screened products and services across many parts of our organization, and we remain committed to further encouraging the transition towards more sustainable markets. We are proud to announce two recent highlights in October.

On October 4, the Nasdaq Sustainable Debt Market surpassed 200 listed instruments as real estate company Diös Fastigheter listed its first sustainable commercial paper on Nasdaq Stockholm. The market was launched in 2015, and has seen volumes double each year since its inception – fueled by strong demand from both issuers and investors looking to allocate funds in a more sustainable direction.

Following the strong growth of the market, Nasdaq has expanded its offering to include additional segments and is now proud to host 57 issuers and a total listed volume of 12.3 bn Euro across its Nordic Sustainable Debt Market.

Knut Rost, CEO of Diös Fastigheter, rings the Nasdaq Opening Bell to celebrate the company’s listing on the Nasdaq Sustainable Debt Market.

Nasdaq reached an additional milestone in early October, when trading in the OMXS30 ESG Index Future reached one million contracts since its launch in October 2018. The instrument, based on the ESG version of Nasdaq Stockholm’s flagship index, is the first exchange listed ESG index future in the world and has seen strong demand from institutional clients ever since it was introduced to the market.

These milestones are the latest in a number of proof points underscoring the Nordic region’s leading position within sustainable finance. Additional Nasdaq initiatives reflecting this include Nasdaq’s ESG Data Portal for issuers and investors; the ESG Footprint data product for retail investors; and the Nasdaq ESG Reporting Guide for issuers – which initially was launched in 2017 in the Nordic and Baltic markets and now has been updated and expanded to serve public and private companies globally.

For further updates on Nasdaq’s ESG and sustainability initiatives, please visit: www.nasdaq.com/sustainability.