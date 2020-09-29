New Milestone for the Nasdaq-100 ETF Family: Betashares' NDQ Reaches $1 Billion AUM

Liam Sweeney

Launched in late 2015, the Betashares NDQ ETF has recently hit the $1 Billion AUD assets under management milestone, and has risen from its $10 AUD starting price in 2015 to $26.72 AUD as of September 29, 2020[1]. As the COVID-19 virus continues to create volatility and uncertainty in global markets, the Betashares Nasdaq-100 ETF continues its steady and stable climb through this period of uncertainty.

The young ETF industry in Australia is a very fast growing market, and as of April 31, 2020 has just over $60 Billion AUD in AUM[2]. Betashares’ marquee ETF with Nasdaq, the NDQ ASX, which tracks the Nasdaq-100 index, has cornered around 2% of the market, demonstrating its strength and potential of continued growth. Betashares’ partnership with Nasdaq has seen the Australian financial company rise to a veritable super power in the Australian ETF industry, with a number of its ETFs tracking Nasdaq’s various indices, with subjects ranging from cyber security to global sustainability leaders. The partnership with Nasdaq opens new doors for Australian investors by offering access to less locally available industries, such as Technology and Healthcare, two sectors which see plenty of limelight in the Nasdaq-100. [3]

Nasdaq-100 (NDX) Index from 5/26/2015 - 08/31/2020

Tracking the Nasdaq-100 index, Betashares’ NDQ has mirrored the incredible growth that the index has experienced over the course of the past couple years. With its members being the top 100 Nasdaq listed non-financial companies - names such as Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, and Google - the Nasdaq-100 index has seen great growth in this timeframe because of an increased dependency on these companies, in a more tech driven world and digital economy; a direct result of the “new normal” COVID-19 has ushered in.

The Nasdaq-100 index has done remarkably well in this period and – consequently – so have the ETFs tracking it. In the second quarter of this year, the Nasdaq-100 index finished with a gain of 16.9%, outpacing the 3.1% loss that the S&P 500 suffered[4]. The Nasdaq-100 benefits from its heavy allocation towards Tech, Consumer Services, and Healthcare – industries that have performed well during the COVID-19 pandemic. What may surprise many is that the Nasdaq-100 has historically outperformed the S&P 500 in the last 10/12 years (including 2Q’20)[5]. The Nasdaq-100 Total Returns (TR) index has maintained cumulative total returns of around 2.5 times that of the S&P 500 Total Returns in that time period[6].

There’s an undeniable shift towards a more online and digital world; with tech and e-commerce giants like Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon leading the charge, there is very little doubt that the Nasdaq-100 will continue to outperform as it has been in the last few years and months. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has been the catalyst to this recent boom for the index and ETFs tracking it, expect to see this upwards trajectory in the future, as the innovations that the constituents of the Nasdaq-100 create take on a more primary role in our daily life. As the Nasdaq-100 continues to outperform its competition, anticipate to see many more milestones being passed by the ETFs tracking it.

