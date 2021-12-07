New Mexico to join nationwide opioid settlement with drug distributors

US Markets
New Mexico has agreed to join a proposed nationwide settlement worth up to $21 billion resolving claims that the three largest U.S. drug distributors helped fuel a deadly opioid epidemic, the state's attorney general said on Tuesday.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas made the announcement. The state was one of eight that until now was not participating in the landmark accord with McKesson Corp MCK.N, AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N and Cardinal Health Inc. CAH.N

