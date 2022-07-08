New Mexico Residents To Receive Tax Rebate Of Up To $500

As consumers nationwide feel squeezed by rising gas prices and inflation, more than a dozen states are rolling out stimulus payments to help ease their residents’ burden.

In New Mexico, that relief is being issued in the form of two tax rebates spread over three payments. The first has already been issued, while a second round of checks—up to $500 each—is being printed now. Final payments are expected to be issued in August.

“We know how much New Mexicans need this help, and we are working as quickly as possible to get these rebates and relief payments into their hands,” said Secretary of Taxation and Revenue Stephanie Schardin Clarke in a press release.

So far, nearly 800,000 rebates totaling more than $290 million have been issued. If you’re still waiting on your payment, here’s everything you need to know about the New Mexico tax rebates.

New Mexico Stimulus Check 2022 Details

The New Mexico tax rebates are the result of two pieces of legislation: one passed during the legislature’s regular session and another approved during a special session. Together, they will provide up to $1,500 to eligible taxpayers.

“This type of relief is really crucial right now,” says Amber Wallin, executive director of the nonpartisan advocacy group New Mexico Voices for Children. She anticipates the money will be especially significant for women, families with children, and people of color who have been particularly affected by recent economic challenges, including the pandemic and the highest inflation in decades.

Who Will Get a New Mexico Tax Rebate?

The July rebates are going out to taxpayers who filed a 2021 New Mexico tax return and meet the following income guidelines:

$500 to married couples filing jointly, heads of household and surviving spouses with an adjusted gross income of up to $150,000

$250 to single taxpayers and married couples filing separately with an adjusted gross income of up to $75,000

“One thing we are stressing is for people to be patient, especially those receiving a paper check,” says Charlie Moore, director of communications for the New Mexico Department of Taxation and Revenue. He notes 200,000 paper checks are being printed for this round of rebates. “We can only print 14,000 a day so it takes the full month to get rebates fully distributed.”

The July rebates are one of three payments going out to New Mexico taxpayers. The state’s second rebate is being split into two payments: one that was sent in May and June and a second expected in August. Those rebates don’t have income restrictions and will be issued as follows:

$1,000 to married couples filing jointly, heads of household and surviving spouses, distributed as two $500 payments in June and August

$500 to single taxpayers and married couples filing separately, distributed as two $250 payments in June and August

How to Get a New Mexico Tax Rebate

Taxpayers don’t have to do anything to receive a rebate. The Department of Taxation and Revenue will automatically send payments to those who have filed a 2021 state tax return. Those who provided direct deposit information when filing their return will receive their payments that way. Everyone else will receive a paper check by mail.

Rebates are available to taxpayers regardless of whether they filed with a Social Security number or an Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN), making them available to New Mexico’s sizable immigrant population. Immigration documentation is not required for those with an ITIN.

“The way New Mexico structured this was to give access to the broadest array of residents possible,” Wallin says.

New Mexico Economic Relief Payments for Non-Filers

The state set aside $20 million for economic relief payments for residents who don’t file a tax return. That money was available on a first-come, first-serve basis to low-income households who weren’t required to file. Those payments were $1,000 for married couples and single individuals with dependents or $500 for single individuals without dependents.

“That’s one of the creative solutions New Mexico undertook to make sure relief got to folks who need it most,” Wallin says.

Applications for economic relief payments have been closed and the $20 million expended, according to Moore. However, people can still receive tax rebates by filing a 2021 New Mexico personal income tax return no later than May 31, 2023.

What to Do if You Haven’t Received Your Payment

Most eligible taxpayers have already received their June payment, and July payments are in the process of being issued. If you haven’t received your payment, you can call the Department of Taxation and Revenue call center at 1-866-285-2996.

“People should wait until the end of the month to call,” Moore advises. “In the vast majority of cases, the rebate is in some stage of production, printing or mailing.”

Taxpayers who received their first rebate via a paper check and would prefer direct deposit can change their payment method using their state Taxpayer Access Point (TAP) account.

Other Tax Relief for New Mexico Residents

The tax rebates and economic relief payments are one part of larger tax reform enacted in New Mexico. Tax cuts, which went into effect in July, include the following:

Refundable child tax credit of up to $175 per child

Five-year income tax exemption for armed forces retirees

Exemption of most Social Security income from state taxation

Reduction in the state’s gross receipts tax rate to 5%

One-time refundable income tax credit of $1,000 for 2022 full-time hospital nurses

These come on top of last year’s expansion of the state’s Low-Income Comprehensive Tax Rebate and the Working Families Tax Credit.

Tax policy is often left out of discussions about how to better support families and children, according to Wallin, but she notes New Mexico’s recent tax reforms have made significant structural changes and offer targeted relief.

