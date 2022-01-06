US Markets

New Mexico, New York police work to get Baldwin phone info

Contributors
Andrew Hay Reuters
N.M. Reuters
Lisa Richwine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

New Mexico authorities on Thursday said they were working with police in New York state to obtain material from actor Alec Baldwin's cellphone relating to a probe into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of Western movie "Rust."

TAOS, N.M., Jan 6 (Reuters) - New Mexico authorities on Thursday said they were working with police in New York state to obtain material from actor Alec Baldwin's cellphone relating to a probe into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of Western movie "Rust."

The sheriff's office in Santa Fe County and the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney's Office said they were working with the Suffolk County, New York Sheriff's Department and Baldwin's lawyers to get any materials on the phone pertaining to their investigation.

The statement came nearly three weeks after the Santa Fe sheriff's office got a search warrant to seize Baldwin's Apple iPhone to examine text messages, email correspondence, social network communications, browser activity and other information stored on the device, according to court documents.

A spokesman for the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department and a lawyer for Baldwin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Baldwin has a home in the area of Amagansett, Suffolk County, towards the eastern tip of Long Island, New York.

The New Mexico prosecutor overseeing the probe last month said some people who handled guns on the film set may end up facing criminal charges stemming from Halyna Hutchins' shooting death in October.

(Reporting by Andrew Hay in Taos, N.M., Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((andrew.hay@thomsonreuters.com; + 1 646-258-5997))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular