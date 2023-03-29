US Markets

New Mexico district attorney names new 'Rust' special prosecutors

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT

March 29, 2023 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by Andrew Hay for Reuters ->

By Andrew Hay

March 29 (Reuters) - The New Mexico district attorney overseeing the case in which a cinematographer was fatally shot on the “Rust” movie set on Wednesday named two new special prosecutors and said she would follow a judge’s order that she step down as a prosecutor.

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies named New Mexico attorneys Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis to serve as special prosecutors in the 2021 shooting death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to a statement from her office.

Actor Alec Baldwin and the movie's set armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the case. Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge and Gutierrez-Reed is expected to do the same.

Hutchins was killed and "Rust" director Joel Souza injured when a revolver Baldwin was rehearsing with fired a live round.

The previous special prosecutor Andrea Reeb, a Republican state representative, stepped down on March 15 after lawyers for Baldwin argued it was unlawful for her to serve as a member of the state judiciary and legislature at the same time.

Carmack-Altwies said she would step aside from prosecuting the "Rust" case after district court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on Monday ruled she could not serve as a co-prosecutor alongside a special prosecutor.

(Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman)

((Andrew.Hay@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.