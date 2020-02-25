New Massachusetts Fiduciary Rule Under Fire from Everyone

(Boston)

Advisors will have likely noticed that Massachusetts has just introduced a new fiduciary rule. The rule, announced on Friday, makes Massachusetts the first state to adopt a best interest standard since courts struck down the DOL’s fiduciary rule. The rule is under the usual attacks from industry trade groups, but more surprisingly, it is also being attacked by fiduciary rule advocates. Such advocates had initially praised the rule’s first draft, but now say the state made too many changes before implementation. According to the Consumer Federation of America “What’s left is a modest improvement on Regulation Best Interest but not the kind of tough standard needed to protect investors from conflicted advice.”

FINSUM: The changes to the rule were significant, such as not applying to insurance product sales and not applying to brokers unless “account monitoring” was specifically specified in the customer contract. The rule takes effect March 6th.

