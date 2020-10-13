New Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Bonus Offers 5 Free Nights (250,000-Point Value)

Image source: Getty Images

Chase and Marriott have pulled out all the stops with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundlessâ¢ credit card. The card launched its most valuable sign-up bonus ever on Oct. 1.

You can now get five free night certificates, each worth up to 50,000 points, for spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months. That's a total value of up to 250,000 points, far more than this card's previous 100,000-point sign-up bonus. If you like Marriott hotels, this bonus opportunity might be for you.

How the new Marriott bonus works

It's simple enough to earn this bonus. After you're approved for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundlessâ¢ credit card, you just need to hit that spending minimum of $5,000 on purchases within three months. You'll receive five free night certificates in your Marriott Bonvoy account within eight weeks. Each certificate is valid for 12 months.

You can use these certificates at any participating Marriott Bonvoy property with a redemption value of up to 50,000 points, which is the cost of a standard redemption at Category 6 hotels.

The one disadvantage of this type of offer, compared to a more traditional points bonus, is that you must use it at more luxurious properties to maximize its value. For example, 50,000 points could get you two nights at a Category 4 property at the standard rate of 25,000 points per night. A free night certificate is still worth one night even if you use it at cheaper properties.

How much is the bonus worth?

You could get $2,500 or more in value from your five free night certificates. This does, of course, depend entirely on where you use them.

There are quite a few Marriott Bonvoy hotels at or below 50,000 points with nightly cash rates of $500 or more. If you save your free nights for stays at the hotel chain's more luxurious properties, you'll get substantial value. Even if you were to redeem your free nights at less expensive properties, you could still easily get at least $1,000 in value.

Other features of the Marriott Bonvoy Boundlessâ¢ credit card

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundlessâ¢ credit card's new bonus is not the only thing it has to offer. Here are its biggest perks:

Earns 6 points per $1 on purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels

Earns 2 points per $1 on all other purchases

One free night award every year after your account anniversary, valid at properties that cost up to 35,000 points

Complimentary Marriott Silver Elite status

The annual fee for this card is $95, which is reasonable compared with similar travel credit cards.

Determining if you qualify

You'll likely need to fulfill both of these requirements to open the Marriott Bonvoy Boundlessâ¢ credit card:

You have a good credit score, which means a FICOÂ® Score of 670 or higher. You could still get approved with a lower credit score, but it's less likely.

You've opened fewer than five credit cards in the past 24 months. Chase's 5/24 rule means the card issuer will almost always deny applications from anyone who has opened five or more cards within that 24-month timeframe.

Note that you may not be eligible if you either currently have any other Marriott Bonvoy credit cards or were a cardholder within the past 24 months. You can confirm whether you're eligible for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundlessâ¢ credit card or its sign-up bonus by reviewing the offer details during the application process.

Spectacular value for Marriott hotel stays

We're used to seeing lots of value from the best sign-up bonuses, but this offer from Chase and Marriott is about as good as it gets. It's not every day that you can find a bonus that's realistically worth $2,500 or more, which the Marriott Bonvoy Boundlessâ¢ bonus is. That makes it one of the best perks you can get from any hotel credit card.

