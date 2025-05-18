New Mandatory IDs: 4 Documents You Need To Get a Real ID and What It Costs

The REAL ID Act has been 20 years in the making.

Introduced for the first time in 2005, the law was designed to “establish minimum security standards for license issuance and production,” according to TSA.gov. On May 7, 2025, the TSA and federal government began enforcing a need for state-issued REAL IDs to board a domestic flight or enter certain federal facilities. Travelers still need a passport for international flights, to cross borders by land or to embark on certain cruise ships that visit international destinations.

If you haven’t already gotten your REAL ID, it’s not too late. You can make an appointment at your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to get one now. However, you may be able to save the hassle of long DMV lines, and some administrative costs, by waiting until your license is up for renewal.

Here’s what to know about REAL IDs, including if you need one immediately, how to get one and how much this new travel essential costs.

Should You Wait To Get a REAL ID?

“If your ID is up for renewal within the next six months and you have no plans to travel by plane or already have an alternate form of ID, it may be worth waiting until your renewal,” advised Katy Nastro, spokesperson and travel expert at Going.com.

Other acceptable forms of ID, according to AAA, include:

Valid passport or passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. military ID

Permanent resident card

How Much Does a Real ID Cost?

The cost of a REAL ID varies by state. Some states, like Alabama, Oregon and Pennsylvania, charge a fee of $30 or more on top of what you’d normally pay for a license renewal. In some states, you’ll only pay the standard license renewal fee.

“I know in New York, for example, they are automatically providing REAL IDs for renewal, but this isn’t the case for all states,” Nastro said. “At a certain point, states may require any driver’s license renewal to automatically be a compliant REAL ID.”

If you live in a state with an added charge for a REAL ID and plan to fly before your license is up for renewal, another alternative is to get a passport.

“You would be out-of-pocket at least $130 for a passport,” said Nastro. “So that’s the more expensive route to go.”

What Documents Do You Need To Get a REAL ID?

Like the cost of a REAL ID, the documents you’ll need to present at the DMV to apply for a REAL ID vary by state. In general, according to TSA.gov, you’ll need:

A document showing your full legal name and date of birth (such as a birth certificate or marriage certificate)

Two proofs of address (such as a utility bill, mortgage statement, lease paperwork, bank or credit card statement or pay stub)

Proof of your Social Security number

If you don’t have your Social Security card, you can use a W-2 form, 1099 or a pay stub with your name and Social Security number on it as proof.

Editor’s note: The Department of Motor Vehicles, or DMV, may be called something different where you live depending on your state. Make sure to check your state rules regarding REAL IDs before heading to a DMV location, as every state has different requirements and some prefer you to fill out an application online or make an appointment to go in person.

