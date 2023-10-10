New Lows for Soybean Futures

Soybeans are trading another 3 ¾ to 7 ½ cents weaker this morning. November is off the overnight low, a new low for the move, by 6c. Futures had added risk premium due to the Hamas attack and rising crude oil futures, but soybeans closed Monday 11 ¼ cents off the high on 1 ¾ to 5 ¾ cent losses for the day. Soymeal futures were the outlier as the market held on to $2.50/ton gains. Soybean Oil futures were down the most for Monday, having given back as much as 2.5%.

The weekly Export Inspections report and the Crop Progress update will be released today due to the federal holiday on Monday.

Going into Thursday’s report day, traders expect a 0.1 bpa trim to soy yield on average at 50 flat. The full range is from a 0.6 bpa trim to a 0.7 bpa increase relative to the Sep report. On net bean production is expected to drop 10.8 mbu to 4.135 bbu on average, though survey respondents would not be surprised to see production reported between 4.09 bbu and 4.2 bbu. Traders expect USDA to raise carryout by 13 mbu on average to 233 million. That implies an anticipated demand loss of 6 mbu on average, as the Grain Stocks report on 9/29 had added +18 mbu to beginning stocks.

Malaysian palm oil stocks are thought to have increased 12.5% in September, with a trade average guess of 2.38 MMT. The monthly MPOB report is expected later today.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $12.64 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents, currently down 4 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.02 1/1, down 1 1/2 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $12.82 1/2, down 2 cents, currently down 4 1/4 cents

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $12.95 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents, currently down 5 1/4 cents

