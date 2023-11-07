News & Insights

New Lows for Cotton

November 07, 2023 — 12:56 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Another session of triple digit losses has the cotton board below the June lows at new lows for the move. Futures have dropped a net 8.7 cents over the past 8 sessions, 4 of which were triple digit losses. Tuesday’s midday quotes are 77 to 127 points weaker. 

Monthly Census data showed cotton exports were 654k bales in September. That was a 37% drop from the month prior, and compares to 732k bales during Sep ’22. 

The Crop Progress report showed 95% of bolls were open. Harvest had advanced 8% points to 57% finished nationally. The average pace would be 55% finished. Harvest in TX had advanced 4% points to 47% finished and GA was listed at 46% harvested. 

The Cotlook A Index stayed UNCH at 91.8 cents/lb for 11/6. The weekly Cotton Market Review from USDA showed 10,167 bales were sold at spot during the week for an average price of 76.73 cents/lb. USDA’s FSA reduced the AWP for cotton by 61 points to 68.11 cents/lb. 

Dec 23 Cotton  is at 76.78, down 122 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  is at 79.61, down 131 points,

May 24 Cotton  is at 80.7, down 130 points

