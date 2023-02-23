US Markets
New 'Lord of the Rings' films in the works at Warner Bros

February 23, 2023 — 07:34 pm EST

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Warner Bros movie studio is developing new installments in the blockbuster "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" franchises based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels set in the fictional world of Middle-earth, company executives announced on Thursday.

Warner Bros, owned by Warner Bros Discovery WBD.N, said it had reached a multi-year agreement to collaborate on new films with Middle-earth Enterprises, a unit of Embracer Group AB EMBRACb.ST.

"The Lord of the Rings" film trilogy, which began in 2001, won 17 Oscars. Three "Hobbit" films were released starting in 2012. The six films, directed by Peter Jackson, hauled in more than $6 billion at global box offices.

"For all the scope and detail lovingly packed into the two trilogies, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by J.R.R. Tolkien remains largely unexplored on film," Warner Bros. Pictures Group co-chairs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a statement.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
