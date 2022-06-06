New Look CEO Nigel Oddy steps down

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer New Look said on Monday its chief executive Nigel Oddy has stepped down and is leaving the business.

Oddy, who joined New Look in 2019, led the group's financial restructuring and steered it through the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Look said a process to find Oddy's replacement was "well-advanced".

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Louise Heavens)

