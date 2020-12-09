New lockdown measures in Denmark delay recovery, central bank says

Adds details, statement, background

COPENHAGEN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank expects the economy to recover more slowly next year than previously estimated after rising infection rates have resulted in new lockdown measures, the bank said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Danish government applied further lockdown measures in 38 municipalities after seeing signs of infections rates rising exponentially, resulting in the closure of bars, restaurants and museums.

The central bank now expects the economy to grow by 2.7% next year, down from an earlier forecast of a 3.6% expansion.

Conversely, in 2022 the central bank expects 3.2% growth, up from an earlier estimate of 2.3%.

"Sectors affected by restrictions may still need temporary support during the winter. Public debt is low, which generally provides good leeway for providing financial support," the bank said in a statement.

The central bank maintained its previous forecast of a 3.6% contraction this year.

