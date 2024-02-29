New legal AI venture promises to show how judges think

By Sara Merken

Feb 29 (Reuters) - A new venture by a legal technology entrepreneur and a former Kirkland & Ellis partner says it can use artificial intelligence to help lawyers understand how individual judges think, allowing them to tailor their arguments and improve their courtroom results.

The Toronto-based legal research startup, Bench IQ, was founded by Jimoh Ovbiagele, the co-founder of now-shuttered legal research company ROSS Intelligence, alongside former ROSS senior software engineer Maxim Isakov and former Kirkland bankruptcy partner Jeffrey Gettleman.

Bench IQ said in Thursday's launch announcement that it uses large language model-based AI technology to offer "comprehensive insights into the decision-making patterns of judges, covering 100% of their rulings" — not just their written opinions.

Ovbiagele, the company's CEO, said additional details about the technology and the scope of the company's dataset was confidential, citing pending patents.

Bench IQ counts 12 large law firms as "pilot" customers, Ovbiagele said. He said the company will offer both "on-demand," per-hour pricing and annual subscription plans depending on the size of the firm and their billing rates. He declined to share a cost range or identify customers.

Ovbiagele said the company employs him, Gettleman and Isakov for now but plans to hire rapidly.

The trio will be competing in a growing field of artificial intelligence-based companies catering to lawyers. Some have attracted high-profile investors, such as Harvey, which is backed by Sequoia Capital and the OpenAI Startup Fund, and EvenUp, which has raised funds from Bessemer Venture Partners and Bain Capital Ventures.

Bench IQ is also not alone in marketing research on judges. Ovbiagele said his company differs from others by giving insight into judges' legal reasoning beyond statistics, describing Bench IQ as "explanatory" rather than "descriptive."

ROSS, Ovbiagele's former company, said in December 2020 that it would shut down operations amid litigation with Thomson Reuters, which had accused Ross of unlawfully copying content from its legal-research platform Westlaw to train a competing artificial intelligence-based platform. ROSS denied the claims and the case is set to go to trial as soon as this year.

Thomson Reuters is the parent company of both Reuters and Westlaw.

Ovbiagele said ROSS is "non-operational" but active for the purpose of defending against the Thomson Reuters copyright case and pursuing antitrust counter-claims. Thomson Reuters has denied the counter-claims.

(Reporting by Sara Merken)

