New Leaf Ventures III Increases Position in Rallybio Holdings (RLYB)

Fintel reports that New Leaf Ventures III has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.32MM shares of Rallybio Holdings, LLC (RLYB). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.30MM shares and 7.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 44.32% and an increase in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 301.67% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rallybio Holdings is $25.91. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 301.67% from its latest reported closing price of $6.45.

The projected annual revenue for Rallybio Holdings is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-2.63.

Fund Sentiment

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rallybio Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 6.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RLYB is 0.5330%, an increase of 31.3315%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 29,401K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 4,194,777 shares representing 11.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 3,730,724 shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. holds 3,301,603 shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,301,603 shares, representing an increase of 30.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLYB by 20.53% over the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 3,028,414 shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor holds 2,271,311 shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rallybio Background Information

Rallybio Background Information

Rallybio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Since its launch in January 2018, Rallybio has built a portfolio of promising product candidates, which are now in development to address rare diseases in the areas of hematology, immuno-inflammation, maternal fetal health and metabolic disorders. The Company’s mission is being advanced by a team of highly experienced biopharma industry leaders with extensive research, development, and rare disease expertise. Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, with an additional facility at the University of Connecticut’s Technology Incubation Program in Farmington, Connecticut.

