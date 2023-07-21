New Leadership Team Reveals Merril Lynch’s Growth Plans

In an article for AdvisorHub, Karmen Alexander discussed the first 100 days of the new presidents of Merril Lynch, Eric Schimpf and Lindsay Hans. The duo have been hitting the road and personally meeting with the company’s roster of advisors, associates, executives, and investment professionals across major markets.

They are also betting on a new growth strategy which dovetails with its parent company, Bank of America. Essentially, it comes down to discovering new talent and then investing in their training. And, it’s a major shift from its previous aggressive recruiting of brokers and advisors.

Currently, it’s targeting about 200 new advisor recruits every quarter. In part, this is a response to the current attrition rate of 4% annually due to a combination of recruitment by competitors, exits from the industry, and retirements. The new trainees will also help to offload work and responsibilities from existing teams so that they can focus more on growing their business and serving clients.

Merril is also offering incentives for advisors to pursue new clients. So far, it’s working as it saw a more than 100% increase in the number of new client relationships in the first-half of the year and a 150% increase in the number of net new households added.

Finsum: Merril Lynch has two new presidents leading it. In their first 100 days, the duo have unveiled their new growth strategy for advisors and clients.

