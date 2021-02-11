Cryptocurrencies

New Kraken Venture Fund to Target Early-Stage Crypto, Tech Startups

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
Jesse Powell, co-founder and CEO of the Kraken exchange.

Kraken, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of a new venture fund that will invest in early-stage cryptocurrency and tech startups.

  • According to a Thursday announcement, Kraken Ventures will be led by former head of corporate development at Kraken, Brandon Gath, and will operate as an independent fund.
  • However, Kraken, the exchange, will provide financial backing, as well as guidance and expertise.
  • Startups selected by Kraken Ventures will receive investments ranging from $250,000 to $3 million, Kraken told CoinDesk.
  • Specifically, the fund will focus on areas including fintech, crypto companies, protocols, DeFi, artificial intelligence, machine and deep learning, regulatory technology and cybersecurity.
  • “As we enter the crypto industry’s next growth phase, Kraken Ventures will support entrepreneurs in making the financial system more open, inclusive, and transparent,” said Jesse Powell, co-founder, and CEO of Kraken.

Read more: Kraken Exchange Brings Its Spot Price Data to DeFi Via New Chainlink Node

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More