New Kid on the Block Could Be Next Cybersecurity ETF Winner

Last year, roughly 300 new exchange traded funds came to market in the U.S. – a record crop.

That's a lot of funds to assess, but broadly speaking, it was mostly the same old song with new ETFs. Some flourished by way of issuers using the the “bring your own assets” strategy. Others got off the strong starts by virtue of issuer reputation. Some are still waiting on their moment as is often the case with so many infant ETFs.

Another one of the more obvious, positive trends regarding new ETFs in 2020 was the success of thematic funds. Several of the top asset gainers among last year's rookie ETFs wear the thematic label. Barely more than a month into 2021, it's becoming clear that trend could be at play again this year.

As one potentially potent example, the WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) debuted in late January. For those keeping score at home, WCBR is the third dedicated cybersecurity ETF on the market.

Right Recipe, Good Timing

Timing is often important for new ETFs and WCBR has that tailwind in spades. The new WisdomTree ETF comes to market in the wake of the massive SolarWinds hack and against the backdrop of exponentially growing cybersecurity spending forecasts.

Those factors are important, particularly when it comes to funds addressing this niche. However, investors know are already aware of those catalysts, meaning WCBR has to find other avenues for separating itself from established rivals. That box is checked, too.

WCBR tracks the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity Index. An ETF's underlying index is always important because structure matters, but that's particularly true of WCBR because its benchmark is one of its differentiating factors.

“To construct the Index, we leverage data from specialists in cybersecurity, Team8—a global venture group driven by research, relationships and market validation at the intersection of cyber, data, artificial intelligence and fintech,” according to WisdomTree.

To the point about structure, WCBR sets itself apart from rivals in the cybersecurity ETF space by using a sub-theme methodology rather than relying on market capitalization weighting. Themes emphasized in WCBR include cloud security, security of things, perimeterless world, privacy and digital trust, resilience and recovery, smart security and shift-left.

“The two key tenets of our cybersecurity methodology are designed to increase exposure to companies that are exhibiting both: 1) fast revenue growth and 2) involvement in an array of cybersecurity development themes,” according to WisdomTree. “Companies that are deriving 50% or more of their revenue from cybersecurity products and services are assigned a focus score, quantified by a company’s exposure across cyber themes defined by Team8, and a growth score, quantified by the revenue growth that a company exhibits.”

More WCBR Benefits

WCBR can be used in concert Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) strategies because the new WisdomTree ETF has just one percent overlap with that widely followed benchmark.

Additionally, WCBR offers stout margin and revenue growth relative to popular growth and technology indexes. The WisdomTree fund's holdings have a three-year compound annual revenue growth rate of 32.5 percent. That's more than that of the S&P 500, S&P 500 Technology and S&P 500 Growth indexes combined, according to issuer data.

WCBR's trailing 12-month gross margin of 72.1 percent easily bests the aforementioned indexes.

And for the cost-conscious investors, WCBR is a worthy idea because its annual fee of 0.45 percent, or $45 on a $10,000 investment, is the lowest in the cybersecurity ETF space.

