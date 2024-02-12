News & Insights

New Jersey utilities board approves 2024 power auction results

Credit: REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

February 12, 2024 — 12:50 am EST

Written by Deep Vakil and Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) on Friday approved the results of the state's 23rd annual electricity Basic Generation Service (BGS) auctions, which secured about 8,131 megawatts of power.

The NJBPU said the auction would result in slightly higher costs for electricity supplied to most residents and small- and medium-sized businesses.

The state's four utilities are Exelon's EXC.O Atlantic City Electric (ACE), FirstEnergy's FE.N Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), Public Service Enterprise Group's PEG.N Public Service Electric and Gas (PSE&G), and Consolidated Edison's ED.N Rockland Electric Co (RECO).

The winning bidders in the BGS auctions included units of BP Energy BP.N, ConocoPhillips COP.N, NextEra Energy NEE.N, Shell Energy US SHEL.N and Vitol Inc.

The following table illustrates how the auction results will affect electricity supply costs for the average residential customer when the new rates take effect on June 1, 2024:

Utility

Usage (kWh)

Current Bill

Increase

New Bill

Percent Change

ACE

650

$154.28

$7.34

$161.62

4.80%

JCP&L

650

$96.59

$8.34

$104.93

8.60%

PSE&G

650

$131.90

$8.22

$140.12

6.20%

RECO

650

$131.90

$4.71

$135.57

3.60%

(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

