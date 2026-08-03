Markets
NJR

New Jersey Resources Swings To Q3 Profit

August 03, 2026 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Monday reported a profit for the third quarter, compared with a loss a year ago.

The energy infrastructure company reported third-quarter net income of $9.7 million or $0.10 per share, compared with a net loss of $15.1 million or $0.15 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net financial earnings, a non-GAAP measure, increased to $11.3 million or $0.11 per share from $6.2 million or $0.06 per share last year.

Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources, stated, "Our year-to-date performance reflects the continued strength of our diversified business model, supported by solid execution across our operations. We are pleased to raise the lower end of our fiscal 2026 NFEPS guidance, as we remain focused on delivering reliable, affordable energy and long-term value for our shareowners."

For fiscal 2026, New Jersey Resources tightened its NFEPS guidance to a range of $3.52 to $3.62 from its prior range of $3.48 to $3.63. The company maintained its long-term annual NFEPS growth target of 7% to 9%, based on fiscal 2025 NFEPS of $2.83 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NJR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.