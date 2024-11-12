News & Insights

Stocks

New Jersey Resources Secures Funding and Revamps Incentives

November 12, 2024 — 10:19 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest update is out from New Jersey Resources ( (NJR) ).

New Jersey Resources Corporation has successfully raised $100 million through a private placement of 5.55% Senior Notes, intended for corporate purposes such as acquisitions and debt repayment. Additionally, NJR has introduced its 2025 Officer Annual Incentive Plan, aligning executive bonuses with net financial earnings, leadership, and stakeholder commitment. The company also announced long-term incentive awards linked to shareholder returns and earnings per share, offering a compelling opportunity for investors monitoring NJR’s strategic financial maneuvers.

Find detailed analytics on NJR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NJR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.