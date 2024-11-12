New Jersey Resources Secures Funding and Revamps Incentives

The latest update is out from New Jersey Resources ( (NJR) ).

New Jersey Resources Corporation has successfully raised $100 million through a private placement of 5.55% Senior Notes, intended for corporate purposes such as acquisitions and debt repayment. Additionally, NJR has introduced its 2025 Officer Annual Incentive Plan, aligning executive bonuses with net financial earnings, leadership, and stakeholder commitment. The company also announced long-term incentive awards linked to shareholder returns and earnings per share, offering a compelling opportunity for investors monitoring NJR’s strategic financial maneuvers.

