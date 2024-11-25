New Jersey Resources reports Q4 adjusted EPS 89c, consensus 87c

Reports Q4 revenue $395.78M vs $331.33M. Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources (NJR), stated, “Fiscal 2024 was an excellent year for NJR, with solid financial performance across all business segments. We achieved NFEPS at the higher end of our guidance, which was raised in February. This marks the fourth consecutive year of exceeding our 7 to 9 percent stated NFEPS growth rate. We advanced our strategic objectives by settling our base rate case and the largest energy efficiency program in NJNG’s history, while making key investments to position us for continued long-term success.”

