News & Insights

Markets
NJR

New Jersey Resources Reaffirms FY24 NFE Outlook; Q2 Profit Increases

May 07, 2024 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) reaffirmed its net financial earnings or NFE guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to project NFE in a range of $2.85 to $3.00 per share.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.93 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also maintained its long-term projected NFE per share growth rate of 7 to 9 percent.

For the second quarter, net income increased to $120.81 million or $1.22 per share from $110.25 million or $1.13 per share last year.

Net financial earnings or NFE for the quarter were $138.58 million or $1.41 per share, compared to $112.31 million or $1.16 per share in the previous year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter.

Total operating revenues for the quarter increased to $657.91 million from $644.03 million in the prior-year quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NJR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.