New Jersey Resources Reaffirms FY20 NFE Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - New Jersey Resources (NJR) reaffirmed net financial earnings guidance of $2.05 to $2.15 per share for fiscal 2020. The company said its business operations have not experienced a material impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Second quarter consolidated net financial earnings per share was $1.12 compared to $1.27, a year ago. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.48, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter total operating revenues declined to $639.61 million from $866.25 million, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $872.39 million for the quarter.

