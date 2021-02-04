Markets
NJR

New Jersey Resources Q1 Profit Rises; Lifts FY22 NFE Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Thursday reported that its first-quarter net income rose to $81.0 million or $0.84 per share from $75.8 million or $0.82 per share last year.

Net financial earnings or NFE for the quarter were $44.7 million or $0.46 per share, compared to $34.9 million or $0.38 per share in the previous year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total operating revenues for the quarter declined to $454.31 million from $6145.04 million in the prior-year quarter.

For fiscal 2021, NJR reaffirmed its outlook for NFE in a range of $1.55 to $1.65 per share. The Street expects the company to report earnings of $1.61 per share for the year.

NJR also increased its fiscal 2022 NFE guidance to a range of $2.20 to $2.30 per share from its previously issued guidance range of $2.05 to $2.15 per share. Analysts expect earnings of $2.13 per share for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NJR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More