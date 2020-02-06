New Jersey Resources Q1 Profit Rises; Backs FY Profit View

(RTTNews) - New Jersey Resources (NJR) reported that its net income for the first quarter fiscal 2020 was $89.4 million or $0.97 per share, compared to $86.2 million, or $0.97 per share in the same period in fiscal 2019.

Net financial earnings for the quarter declined to $40.4 million or $0.44 per share, from $54.1 million or $0.61 per share in the prior year.

Total operating revenues for the quarter were $615.04 million down from $811.76 million in the previous year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.76 per share and revenues of $853 million for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company reaffirmed fiscal 2020 net financial earnings guidance of $2.05 to $2.15 per share. Analysts expect annual earnings of $2.12 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.