New Jersey Resources price target raised to $49 from $46 at Guggenheim

November 27, 2024 — 06:51 am EST

Guggenheim raised the firm’s price target on New Jersey Resources (NJR) to $49 from $46 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares, citing a slightly higher multiple for the target bump after the company reported fiscal Q4 results, introduced its 2025 guidance range and reaffirmed its long-term growth rate.

