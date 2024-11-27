New Jersey Resources price target raised to $49 from $46 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim raised the firm’s price target on New Jersey Resources (NJR) to $49 from $46 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares, citing a slightly higher multiple for the target bump after the company reported fiscal Q4 results, introduced its 2025 guidance range and reaffirmed its long-term growth rate.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NJR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.