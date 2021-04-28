New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is New Jersey Resources's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 New Jersey Resources had US$2.36b of debt, an increase on US$1.91b, over one year. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

A Look At New Jersey Resources' Liabilities

NYSE:NJR Debt to Equity History April 28th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, New Jersey Resources had liabilities of US$518.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$3.18b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$22.4m and US$254.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$3.42b.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$4.02b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

New Jersey Resources has a rather high debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.6 which suggests a meaningful debt load. But the good news is that it boasts fairly comforting interest cover of 3.3 times, suggesting it can responsibly service its obligations. Looking on the bright side, New Jersey Resources boosted its EBIT by a silky 31% in the last year. Like a mother's loving embrace of a newborn that sort of growth builds resilience, putting the company in a stronger position to manage its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if New Jersey Resources can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, New Jersey Resources saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

To be frank both New Jersey Resources's net debt to EBITDA and its track record of converting EBIT to free cash flow make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. But at least it's pretty decent at growing its EBIT; that's encouraging. We should also note that Gas Utilities industry companies like New Jersey Resources commonly do use debt without problems. Once we consider all the factors above, together, it seems to us that New Jersey Resources's debt is making it a bit risky. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but we'd generally feel more comfortable with less leverage. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for New Jersey Resources (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

