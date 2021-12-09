New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.36

New Jersey Resources Corporation's (NYSE:NJR) dividend will be increasing to US$0.36 on 3rd of January. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.5%.

New Jersey Resources' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Prior to this announcement, the dividend made up 111% of earnings, and the company was generating negative free cash flows. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 83.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 66% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

NYSE:NJR Historic Dividend December 9th 2021

New Jersey Resources Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.72 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.45. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.3% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. New Jersey Resources has seen earnings per share falling at 4.3% per year over the last five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

New Jersey Resources' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think New Jersey Resources' payments are rock solid. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We don't think New Jersey Resources is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for New Jersey Resources (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.