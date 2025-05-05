NEW JERSEY RESOURCES Earnings Results: $NJR Reports Quarterly Earnings

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES ($NJR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.76 per share, beating estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $913,030,000, beating estimates of $739,320,000 by $173,710,000.
NEW JERSEY RESOURCES Insider Trading Activity
NEW JERSEY RESOURCES insiders have traded $NJR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NJR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK J. MIGLIACCIO (Senior VP and COO, NJNG) sold 4,983 shares for an estimated $229,218
- ROBERTO BEL (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,519 shares for an estimated $172,613.
NEW JERSEY RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of NEW JERSEY RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 916,728 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,974,675
- PROSHARE ADVISORS LLC removed 831,569 shares (-47.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,792,693
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 542,089 shares (+66.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,288,451
- NORGES BANK added 389,108 shares (+33.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,151,888
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 370,021 shares (-49.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,261,479
- STATE STREET CORP added 312,015 shares (+6.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,555,499
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 311,216 shares (+3076.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,518,226
NEW JERSEY RESOURCES Government Contracts
We have seen $33,000 of award payments to $NJR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
