NEW JERSEY RESOURCES Earnings Results: $NJR Reports Quarterly Earnings

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES ($NJR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.76 per share, beating estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $913,030,000, beating estimates of $739,320,000 by $173,710,000.

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES Insider Trading Activity

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES insiders have traded $NJR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NJR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK J. MIGLIACCIO (Senior VP and COO, NJNG) sold 4,983 shares for an estimated $229,218

ROBERTO BEL (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,519 shares for an estimated $172,613.

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of NEW JERSEY RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES Government Contracts

We have seen $33,000 of award payments to $NJR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

