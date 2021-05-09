New Jersey Resources Corporation Just Beat EPS By 28%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$802m, some 8.9% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.55, 28% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on New Jersey Resources after the latest results. NYSE:NJR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

After the latest results, the four analysts covering New Jersey Resources are now predicting revenues of US$2.44b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 25% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plunge 27% to US$2.10 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.26b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.11 in 2021. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the modest lift to revenue estimates.

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$42.75, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic New Jersey Resources analyst has a price target of US$45.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$39.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that New Jersey Resources' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 56% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.1% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 1.7% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that New Jersey Resources is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for New Jersey Resources going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

