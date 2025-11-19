New Jersey Resources Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $15.07 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $91.12 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, New Jersey Resources Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $16.22 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 15.1% to $336.07 million from $395.78 million last year.

New Jersey Resources Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.07 Mln. vs. $91.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $336.07 Mln vs. $395.78 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.03 - $3.18

