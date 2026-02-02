New Jersey Resources Corp. Profit Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) revealed earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $122.49 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $131.31 million, or $1.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.9% to $604.85 million from $488.36 million last year.

New Jersey Resources Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $122.49 Mln. vs. $131.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue: $604.85 Mln vs. $488.36 Mln last year.

