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New Jersey Resources Corp. Announces Rise In Q2 Income

May 04, 2026 — 04:46 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $218.912 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $204.287 million, or $2.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, New Jersey Resources Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $221.463 million or $2.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $939.401 million from $913.027 million last year.

New Jersey Resources Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $218.912 Mln. vs. $204.287 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.16 vs. $2.02 last year. -Revenue: $939.401 Mln vs. $913.027 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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