New Jersey Resources Corp a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 3.6% Yield (NJR)

August 09, 2023 — 11:25 am EDT

New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.6% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, New Jersey Resources Corp is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.32% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $70,959,196 worth of NJR shares.

New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by New Jersey Resources Corp is $1.56/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/19/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for NJR, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

NJR operates in the Gas Utilities sector, among companies like Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO), and NiSource Inc. (NIMC).

