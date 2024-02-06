New Jersey Resources Boosts FY24 NFE Outlook; Q1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) raised its net financial earnings or NFE guidance for the full-year 2024, due to a strong performance from Energy Services in January 2024 as it benefited from natural gas price volatility.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects NFE in a range of $2.85 to $3.00 per share, up from the previously announced range of $2.70 to $2.85 per share.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.78 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company maintained its long-term projected NFE per share growth rate of 7 to 9 percent.

For the first quarter, net income declined to $89.41 million or $0.91 per share from $115.92 million or $1.19 per share last year.

Net financial earnings or NFE for the quarter were $72.44 million or $0.74 per share, compared to $110.28 million or $1.14 per share in the previous year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Total operating revenues for the quarter decreased to $467.21 million from $723.57 million in the prior-year quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.