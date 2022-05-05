Markets
NJR

New Jersey Resources Boosts FY22 NFE Outlook; Q2 Profit Declines

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) raised its net financial earnings or NFE guidance for the full-year 2022, due primarily to better-than-anticipated results at the Energy Services business.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects NFE in a range of $2.30 to $2.40 per share, up from the previously announced range of $2.20 to $2.30 per share.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.27 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, net income declined to $96.04 million or $1.00 per share from $149.81 million or $1.55 per share last year.

Net financial earnings or NFE for the quarter were $130.21 million or $1.36 per share, compared to $170.60 million or $1.77 per share in the previous year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total operating revenues for the quarter increased to $912.32 million from $802.19 million in the prior-year quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NJR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular